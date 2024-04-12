Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Shares Up 6.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 92,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STC shares. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised Sangoma Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$84.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

