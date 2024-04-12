Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of STRCW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.06. 61,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,080. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures various advanced robotic systems. Its robotic systems redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the most productive workforce. The company's products include Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton to augment user strength, endurance, and precision without materially restricting freedom of movement; Guardian XT, a teleoperated mobile robotic system; Guardian GT, a custom product; Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system; Guardian DX for defense logistics and maintenance applications; Guardian XM, an intelligent manipulator; Guardian sea class robotic system; and Guardian HLS, a pneumatic rescue and recovery system.

