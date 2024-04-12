Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775,314. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

