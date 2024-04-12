Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $802,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,561,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.