Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.48. 33,817,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,867,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.98. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

