Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.900-10.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.900-9.100 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $123.58. 225,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

