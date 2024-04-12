Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.900-10.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.900-9.100 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE SAIC traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 225,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,708. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 511.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

