Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,515,475 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 724,410 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.74.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after purchasing an additional 962,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,153,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,230,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,568,000 after buying an additional 1,304,403 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 13.7% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 357,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,870,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after buying an additional 1,652,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.