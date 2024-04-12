Seascape Capital Management Acquires 3,711 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management owned about 11.12% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $18,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 176,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

