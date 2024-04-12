Seascape Capital Management Acquires 582 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 964,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,697. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

