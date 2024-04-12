Seascape Capital Management Acquires 628 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 356,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,223.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.31. 7,029,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675,294. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

