Seascape Capital Management Buys 170 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

