Seascape Capital Management Buys 402 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 369,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,888,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in NICE by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in NICE by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NICE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.98. The company had a trading volume of 502,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,131. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.