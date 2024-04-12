Seascape Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,862 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,450,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

