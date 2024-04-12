Seascape Capital Management Decreases Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,283 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,236. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.42.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.2896 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

