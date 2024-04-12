Seascape Capital Management Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 2,645,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

