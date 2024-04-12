Seascape Capital Management Has $3.51 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded down $106.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,531.80. 240,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,597.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,354.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

