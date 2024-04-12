Seascape Capital Management Has $386,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,989. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

