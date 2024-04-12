Seascape Capital Management Has $716,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.59. 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.