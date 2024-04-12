Seascape Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Seascape Capital Management reduced its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA stock remained flat at $28.22 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,676,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

