Seascape Capital Management Purchases 168 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,250,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.08. 1,158,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

