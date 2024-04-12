Seascape Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 52,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.79. 994,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,842. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.