Seascape Capital Management Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up approximately 2.4% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 186.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.19 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

