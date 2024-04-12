Seascape Capital Management Sells 2,284 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.17. 652,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

