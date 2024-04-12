Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,411 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 313,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,394. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.