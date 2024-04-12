Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 6,242 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises approximately 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Paycom Software by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $6.48 on Friday, hitting $198.04. The stock had a trading volume of 758,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.84 and a 200 day moving average of $203.18. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

