Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2.87 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,076.49. The stock had a trading volume of 263,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,347. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,089.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,003.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

