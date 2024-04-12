Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. WESCO International accounts for about 3.3% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.08% of WESCO International worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Trading Down 2.4 %

WESCO International stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.56. 669,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.90 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

