Shaker Investments LLC OH Increases Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the period. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.4% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned approximately 0.10% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 392,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $660,860. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

