Shaker Investments LLC OH Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Insulet makes up approximately 1.9% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD traded down $4.43 on Friday, reaching $175.22. 680,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,373. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.57. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.