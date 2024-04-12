Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Rises By 173.5%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the March 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,605,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,176. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

