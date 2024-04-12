Short Interest in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Increases By 318.0%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 318.0% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CalciMedica Trading Up 0.7 %

CalciMedica stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 25,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. CalciMedica has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi bought 243,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 679,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 923,486 shares of company stock worth $3,417,047. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the third quarter worth $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CalciMedica by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in CalciMedica by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter.

CALC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on CalciMedica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

