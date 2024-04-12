Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Rises By 112.5%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $23.86. 10,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,641. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

