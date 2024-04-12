Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Increases By 54.0%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 310,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,355. The company has a market cap of $865.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.