Short Interest in Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Rises By 55.3%

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,097,700 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,977.0 days.

Digital China Price Performance

DCHIF stock remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Digital China has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

