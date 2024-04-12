Short Interest in Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Rises By 55.3%

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,097,700 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,977.0 days.
Digital China Price Performance
DCHIF stock remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Digital China has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.40.
About Digital China
