Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Increases By 165.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 136,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,896. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

