Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Increases By 302.4%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 302.4% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 1.2 %

FCT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 98,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,490. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 194,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 12.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,371,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 677,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 560,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

