Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Increases By 302.4%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 302.4% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 1.2 %
FCT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 98,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,490. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.42.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
