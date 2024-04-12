Short Interest in Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Rises By 150.0%

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Focusrite Stock Performance
FOCIF remained flat at $4.60 on Friday. Focusrite has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.
Focusrite Company Profile
