Short Interest in Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Rises By 150.0%

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Focusrite Stock Performance

FOCIF remained flat at $4.60 on Friday. Focusrite has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

