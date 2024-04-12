Short Interest in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Increases By 51.9%

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hempacco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hempacco stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Free Report) by 380.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,094 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.29% of Hempacco worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hempacco Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of HPCO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.14. 55,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,725. Hempacco has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Hempacco Company Profile

