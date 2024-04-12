Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Grows By 300.0%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock remained flat at $8.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 814. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

