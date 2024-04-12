Short Interest in Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Expands By 116.9%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hour Loop

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hour Loop stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Free Report) by 271.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hour Loop were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hour Loop Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ HOUR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 19,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,312. The company has a market cap of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.27. Hour Loop has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

