Short Interest in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Increases By 123.0%

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDGXF remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Integrated Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.58.

Get Integrated Diagnostics alerts:

Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 2,000 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.