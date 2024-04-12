Short Interest in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Increases By 123.0%

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 123.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDGXF remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. Integrated Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.58.
Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated Diagnostics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.