Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Rises By 53.5%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Konecranes Price Performance

KNCRF stock remained flat at $51.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $52.47.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

