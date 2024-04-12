Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Rises By 53.5%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the March 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Konecranes Price Performance
KNCRF stock remained flat at $51.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $52.47.
About Konecranes
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.