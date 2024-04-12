Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Rises By 75.0%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LMPMY remained flat at $3.09 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

