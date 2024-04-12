Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Decreases By 37.5%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marubeni Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MARUY traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.90. 7,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.83. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $187.55.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marubeni will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

