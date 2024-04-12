Short Interest in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Declines By 28.0%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NetApp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 686,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. NetApp has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,172,915 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

