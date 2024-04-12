Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Drops By 32.3%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,752.0 days.
Taisei Price Performance
Shares of Taisei stock remained flat at $33.68 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. Taisei has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $35.11.
Taisei Company Profile
