Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Drops By 32.3%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 406,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,752.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of Taisei stock remained flat at $33.68 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. Taisei has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

