Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Grows By 642.9%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 642.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 0.8 %

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 8,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,637. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Telia Company AB (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 1,100.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.