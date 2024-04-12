Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Increases By 159.1%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 12,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,187. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

