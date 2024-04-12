Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Drops By 33.8%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Tokio Marine Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS TKOMY traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $30.82. 34,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,769. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.71%. Analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

